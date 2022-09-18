UCF pulls away in second half, handles Owls 40-14

Despite an impressive turnout of Florida Atlantic fans, Central Florida took a 16-14 lead into halftime and never looked back, defeating the Owls 40-14 Saturday night amid a sea of red in the stands at FAU Stadium.

FAU's offense, led by quarterback N'Kosi Perry, struck first, driving the Owls down the field on the game's opening drive before Zuberi Mobley's 15-yard touchdown run gave FAU a 7-0 lead.

The Owls broke a 7-7 tie in the first quarter when Perry connected with LaJohntay Wester on a 4-yard shovel pass to regain the lead headed into the second quarter, but it would be the last time FAU scored.

UCF tacked on a field goal and touchdown in the second quarter to take a 16-14 lead at halftime.

The Knights held FAU scoreless through the final 45 minutes of play. Their best chance of keeping it competitive came in the third quarter when Dwight Toombs intercepted a pass and returned it to the 1-yard line.

FAU was turned away on three straight plays and forced to settle for a 19-yard field goal attempt, which was blocked. The series sent many FAU fans in attendance headed for the exits on a soggy day in South Florida.

Perry completed just 13 of 29 pass attempts and threw for 108 yards with a touchdown.

The Knights are now 4-0 all-time against FAU.

Scripps Only Content 2022