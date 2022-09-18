Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach

A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.

At 8:51 p.m., a 1997 Ford F-150 truck with tag number LYWA01 was traveling eastbound on 10th Avenue N. approaching the intersection of Boutwell Road in Lake Worth Beach.

Stacey Abo, 65, was on foot attempting to cross 10th Avenue N. within the pedestrian crosswalk and was struck by the truck.

Abo was thrown to the pavement and came to rest on the southern shoulder of the outside lane of eastbound 10th Avenue N.

After the impact, the truck continued eastbound on 10th Avenue N. and left the area.

Abo was hospitalized at St. Mary's Medical Center with critical injuries.

The suspect vehicle was identified as a late model red Ford F-150 truck with possible damage to the passenger side front quarter panel and grill area.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office District 14 road patrol deputies quickly located the truck, which was abandoned in a nearby industrial area.

The driver has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Homicide Investigations Unit at 561-688-3400.

