Deputy unintentionally fires gun inside charter school in Stuart
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after investigators say a deputy unintentionally discharged a firearm inside a charter school Monday.
The incident occurred inside the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy in Stuart, officials said.
There were no injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy has not been suspended.
No more information was immediately available.
