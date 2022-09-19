First Alert Weather team monitoring tropical wave
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather Team continues to track a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic and heading into the Caribbean this week.
Right now it has a low chance of development, but some global models are persistent in developing a storm and moving it into the NW Caribbean early week.
We will monitor this should it develop. Any potential threat to the U.S. coastline would be over a week away.
More Florida hurricane landfalls occur in October than in any other month, so it is the peak of the season for us.
