Hurricane Fiona strengthens after hammering Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona made its second landfall in the Dominican Republic on Monday, but forecast models continue to keep the system well east of Florida.

According to Monday's 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Fiona has strengthened and is packing maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour. It's moving northwest near 10 miles per hour.

Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is continuing in the eastern portions of the Dominican Republic, the NHC said.

No deaths have been reported, but authorities said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.

Most of Puerto Rico is without power.

Up to 30 inches of rain was forecast for the island’s eastern and southern regions.

Fiona is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane and could become a major hurricane by Wednesday.

The latest forecast track has the storm strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane on Tuesday and Category 4 on Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour, as it approaches Bermuda.

"It looks like the storm system is going to stay roughly 500 miles to our east," said WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva. "Computer models are in very good agreement, taking this system just to the west of Bermuda and then up towards Canada."

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Turks and Caicos Islands and portions of the southeastern Bahamas by early Tuesday.

Fiona is the third hurricane of the season.

