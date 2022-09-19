Plan in the works to fix drainage problem at Clover Park

With the St. Lucie Mets still playing, St. Lucie County has a small window of time to fix an ongoing drainage problem at the Mets' Clover Park stadium. The repairs are expected to exceed $2 million.

The stadium at Clover Park was built in 1988. Since then, there's been no significant renovations.

The Mets organization and the county noticed the problem last year when they got 19 inches of rain above normal last summer.

That amount of rain exposed some of the issues in the infield of Clover Park.

Over the years, the county said it's replaced sod and made some minor improvements in the infield. The problem at the moment is the irrigation and the drainage on the infield.

Officials said that through a bid process, crews will raise the field slightly and improve the irrigation and the drainage inside the main part of the stadium.

The debt of the stadium and any improvements to the stadium are paid through the county's bed tax.

The county is looking to have all the improvements done before spring training season starts, which is typically the third week in January.

