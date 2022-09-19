Rosh Hashanah for first time since COVID-19 in Boca Raton

Two of the Jewish High Holidays are approaching.

Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, begins on sundown on Sunday and ends at sundown on the 27th.

The congregation at B'nai Torrah is elated because it's the first time they've been able to gather for the high holidays since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since COVID. Our community has not had the ability to be in person for services, which is a big deal for us. It's usually the time of year when everyone comes, comes together as one community during the holidays. And this year is our first official time back in person for this for this occasion," said Rabbi Evan Sussman of the B’nai Torah Congregation. "Connection is so important to our community. It is important in the necessity to Jewish tradition. We are not meant to be alone and family friends community is truly what we strive for," said Rabbi Evan Sussman of the B’nai Torah Congregation."

About Rosh Hashanah by Rabbi Evan Susman from B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton

Rosh Hashanah is simultaneously a time of great celebration and subtle trepidation. It is a day to celebrate creation, but also a day of accounting and judgment for our actions.

On Rosh Hashanah, we relate to God as the ultimate judge. The symbolic Book of Life is opened and we become advocates for our personal inscription in it. We review the choices we have made over the past year, our actions, and our intentions, as we attempt to honestly evaluate ourselves. You may want to consult this list of questions to help in your introspection.

Traditionally Jews eat sweet foods — like apples and honey, challah, and tzimmes — to symbolize a sweet new year. (Here are some Rosh Hashanah recipes you may want to try.) Chicken and brisket are frequently served at Rosh Hashanah meals. In Sephardic tradition, a number of foods believed to signify our wishes for the coming year are eaten, such as pomegranates, leeks and pumpkins. All foods that can be eaten year-round are permitted. And the challah? It's round as a reminder of the never-ending cycle of life.

During the Jewish High Holidays, it is traditional to make challah into a round shape, as a reminder of the never-ending cycle of life.

Challah loaves are often braided. The three strands of the braid may represent truth, peace and justice. Another interpretation is that having two loaves of three-stranded braids equals six total strands, which symbolizes the six work days of the week aside from Shabbat.

Challah is a ceremonial bread used during the Jewish Sabbath — which is Friday night and all day Saturday — and holy days. For Sabbath dinner, there is a double loaf, which symbolizes the Israelites' time in the desert.

