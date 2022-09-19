West Palm Beach's Travis may be back sooner after injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is helped off the field after being injured during...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis may be back in action sooner than it initially appeared after the West Palm Beach native was injured in the Seminoles' 35-31 win at Louisville last Friday night.

Travis went down in the second quarter with an apparent left leg injury. He was later seen on the sideline walking on crutches and wearing a boot.

Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby brings down Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis...
Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby brings down Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis during the second quarter Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.

Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker stepped in and, after an interception on his first drive, finished 6-of-10 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Third-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell told reporters during his regular Monday morning news conference in Tallahassee that he's encouraged by the initial evaluations of Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and other Seminoles who were hurt during the Louisville game.

"I felt very good about where a lot of those reports came back, and we'll continue to evaluate it as the week goes on," Norvell said.

Travis posted this not-so-cryptic message Saturday night on Twitter:

Norvell doesn't publicly discuss injuries with the media.

But if Norvell's remarks and Travis' words are any encouragement, the former Benjamin School star should see the field again this season. The question remains, will it be Saturday night against Boston College?

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker looks for a receiver during the second half against...
Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker looks for a receiver during the second half against Louisville, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Florida State won 35-31.

If not, Rodemaker would likely make his first start in a familiar environment in front of a home crowd.

"I believe we can win with Tate," Norvell said, before praising Rodemaker's performance in the Seminoles' (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) first true road game of the season. "To see him do that on the road in that atmosphere, I mean, it was big for him and big for his confidence, too."

