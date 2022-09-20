11 migrants in custody after suspected smuggling event

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Eleven migrants have been taken into custody after a suspected smuggling event on the Treasure Coast.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar said 11 migrants of various nationalities, including Haitian, Dominicans and Georgians, were taken into custody in Jensen Beach.

However, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the migrant landing occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday near the 10000 block of South Ocean Drive.

Federal officials were investigating.

