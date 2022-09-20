‘Caddyshack’ boat for sale by Stuart-based United Yacht Sales

A Stuart-based yacht brokerage is selling off a piece of cinematic history.

The 1979 60-foot Striker seen in the classic golf comedy "Caddyshack" is up for sale.

United Yacht Sales broker Joe Longobardi is the listing agent for the boat used in the 1980 movie.

The boat is probably best remembered in the regatta scene, when Rodney Dangerfield's character, Al Czervik, an obnoxious nouveau riche golfer whose fashion and antics rankles the uptight Bushwood Country Club community, raises a ruckus on the water that ends with Czervik's vessel, named "Seafood," dropping anchor into a smaller boat owned by stodgy Judge Elihu Smails, portrayed by Ted Knight.

Placed on the market about three weeks ago with an asking price of $349,900, the boat is based in Stevensville, Maryland, but Longobardi acquired the listing through his connection to the owner.

This 1979 60-foot Striker, called "Seafood," as it was in the movie "Caddyshack," is located in Maryland.

"The boat's an icon," Longobardi, who moved to Stuart from Maryland four years ago, told WPTV.com.

Longobardi said the boat's owner purchased it in 2017 and has done some cosmetic work to it, including new upholstery and a new topper. He said it's recently been used for sunset cruises and daily charters in and around the Chesapeake Bay.

The interior of the boat even includes a life-sized cardboard cutout of Dangerfield's character.

The interior of the "Caddyshack" boat includes a life-sized cardboard cutout of Rodney Dangerfield's Al Czervik's character in the movie.

Longobardi said the current owner is selling off his boats to "do some different things and cash in and get out of the day-to-day grind." But the new owner will acquire the cutout and assorted other pieces of "Caddyshack" memorabilia that come with it.

For Longobardi, he's fielded plenty of interest from folks eager to call the famous boat theirs.

"It's a piece of maritime and movie history, so we get a kick out of it," he said.

