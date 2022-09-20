Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Police said a tractor-trailer hauling manure overturned in on the eastbound lanes of 45th Street at Jog Road.

A 37-year-old driver in the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken by paramedics to St. Mary's Medical Center as a precaution.

Crews are at the scene cleaning up the road.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route.

