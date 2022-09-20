Deputy faces discipline after gun fired at Martin Co. school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A school resource deputy in Martin County will be given more training and is facing discipline after firing a round from his department-issued gun inside a school.

The incident occurred Monday at Treasure Coast Classical Academy.

Sheriff William Snyder said the deputy was inside his office at the school when the shooting happened.

He told his supervisor that he thought his gun was not loaded when he pulled the trigger.

Snyder said the deputy was doing what's called a dry fire — basically practicing his aim and trigger pressure.

Sheriff William Snyder says the deputy was not handling the weapon in a careless manner at the time of the shooting.

The deputy was going to go to the range after his shift at the school, officials said.

The bullet traveled through the deputy's office wall, through a hallway and into a neighboring classroom. The round was finally stopped by a bookshelf.

"He wasn't playing with the firearm. He wasn't handling it in a careless manner," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said. "He was being conscientious about what he did, but he was doing it in the wrong place under the wrong circumstances."

Snyder said the deputy is very well-liked on campus and won't lose his job over the incident. However, he will receive more training and disciplinary measures, but that discipline is still being determined.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

