Explosion reported at Chicago building

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - First responders are at the scene of an explosion at a Chicago building on Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said an adjacent building is being evacuated.

Six people have been transported from the scene, with three victims serious to critical, the fire department said.

The explosion happened at Central and West End, and a mass casualty EMS bus is heading to Washington and Central, the fire department tweeted.

The source of the explosion isn’t known, but bricks from the building could be seen covering the ground.

A bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather team monitoring tropical wave
Hurricane Fiona moves over the Dominican Republic, no threat to Florida
Study: West Palm Beach No. 2 for homes bought with cash
Rosh Hashanah for first time since COVID-19 in Boca Raton
Tropical Depression Seven forms, likely to strengthen into Fiona

Latest News

American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo...
Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers
As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember...
99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason