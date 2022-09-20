FAU trustees appoint longtime administrator as interim president

Stacy Volnick has worked at FAU since 1991
Florida Atlantic University has found a veteran educator to serve as its interim president.

Stacy Volnick, who currently serves as chief operating officer and vice president of administrative affairs, will serve as interim president effective Jan. 1, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine announced Tuesday.

Volnick has worked at FAU since 1991 and reports directly to outgoing President John Kelly in her current capacity.

The two-time FAU alumna earned a bachelor's degree in communications and a master's degree in educational leadership.

Volnick will not apply to be the permanent president, Levine said.

"Ms. Volnick was an obvious choice for a smooth and seamless transition during the presidential search," which is expected to last several months, Levine said.

Her appointment was unanimously approved Monday by the FAU Board of Trustees, Levine said.

Kelly, who has served as FAU's president since 2014, is stepping down at the end of the year but will remain with the university in an unspecified role.

"Very few people know the inner workings of Florida Atlantic like Ms. Vonick," Levine said of Kelly's temporary replacement.

Volnick is also pursuing a doctorate degree in higher education leadership.

