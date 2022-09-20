Health experts encourage getting flu shot, COVID-19 booster shot

Flu season is upon us and doctors are bracing for an increase in respiratory cases following an unprecedented season overseas among other factors.

According to health experts, Australia saw its worst season this year since 2017, which could spell trouble for the U.S.

"We think last year numbers were probably undercounted, people were staying in, not going to get tested, and perhaps the social distancing and the mask-wearing, etc., were keeping people from becoming infected," said Dr. Larry Bush, an infectious disease specialist.

Bush said now is the time to get a flu shot to help ramp up your antibodies especially if you're over 65, or a patient with cancer, diabetes, heart complications or compromised immune systems

"I'm recommending now because flu season, although the height of it really starts in late fall and the beginning of the winter, there are still cases this time of the year, and it could last up until the springtime," said Bush.

Bush also advises getting the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster if you're eligible and encourages patients to get both vaccines at the same time, in different arms.

"Both of these are respiratory spread viruses, and we know from the studies that you can get both of these at the same time without any increase in adverse events. And their effectiveness is the same whether you get them the same time or different time," said Bush.

Scripps Only Content 2022