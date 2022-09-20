Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for parts of Palm Beach County

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal...
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo's University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is behind the large outbreaks of Zika virus in Latin America and the Caribbean. On Friday, July 29, 2016, Florida said four Zika infections in the Miami area are likely the first caused by mosquito bites in the continental U.S. All previous U.S. cases have been linked to outbreak countries. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida health officials have issued an advisory after an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the affected areas include Pahokee, Belle Glade, west Delray Beach, and west Boca Raton.

The advisory comes after several sentinel chickens tested positive for Flavivirus infections. According to the CDC, Flavivirus is a genus of positive-strand RNA viruses that include yellow fever, dengue fever, Zika virus and West Nile virus.

The risk of transmission of these viruses from mosquitoes to humans has increased. The department is reminding residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure.

To learn more about mosquito-borne diseases and how to protect yourself, click here.

To find out which mosquito repellent is right for you, click here.

