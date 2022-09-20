NASCAR Playoffs return to South Florida with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

HOMESTEAD, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The NASCAR Playoffs are making a return to South Florida this fall! Race fans get ready to gear up for the Dixie Vodka 400 weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway October 22nd and 23rd.

The race weekend features the stars of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Truck Series. The iconic 1.5-mile oval is ready to see some action from one of the most competitive races this season! Get your tickets now for the ultimate racing experience -- from the infield to the grandstands, there’s something happening every inch of the way.

Stop by Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash in the infield and enjoy live entertainment, beach and water activities, and unique food and beverage options!

Fans enjoy the view of the Miami-Homestead Speedway from the Container Bar. (Jared East | Jared East)

Plus, all grandstand ticket holders get FREE access this year to the Container Bar on Saturday & Sunday. The Container Bar is a double-decker bar built out of shipping containers and is a great place to mingle with fellow race enthusiasts and enjoy the atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this open-air social area located towards Turn 1!

Dixie Vodka 400 Weekend Races:

Saturday, October 22 - Double Header Adult tickets start at $30 Kids 12 and under are FREE Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at 1:00 PM ET (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series) Contender Boats 300 at 4:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Sunday, October 23 – Dixie Vodka 400 at 2:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series) Adult Tickets as low as $49 Kids 12 and under start at $10



Watch the stars of NASCAR race to keep their dream alive this fall in South Florida! Get your tickets at HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call 866-408-RACE (7223). Enhance your Dixie Vodka 400 experience by adding a Pre-Race Pass to your agenda. Each pass gives you special access to the pre-race concert, pit access, close-up access to your favorite cars and drivers, and more!

For more information, visit HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

