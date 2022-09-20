Tropical wave with medium chance of development; Fiona batters Caribbean

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists continue to track a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic Ocean and heading into the Caribbean Sea this week.

Right now it has a medium chance of development, but some global models are persistent in developing a storm and moving it into the northwest Caribbean early next week.

Meteorologists will monitor this should it develop. Any potential threat to the U.S. coastline would be more than a week away.

More Florida hurricane landfalls occur in October than in any other month, so it is the peak of the season for Floridians.

Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 3 storm, becoming the first major hurricane of the season, and is expected to become a Category 4 storm as it moves away from the Bahamas.

According to the 11 a.m. Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm has 115 mph winds and is moving north, northwest at 9 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the north Tuesday night or Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will continue to move near the eastern Turks and Caicos during the next few hours, away from those islands by Wednesday, and approach Bermuda late on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall and localized life-threatening flash flooding continues over portions of the Dominican Republic Tuesday.

Heavy rains around the center of Fiona impacts the Turks and Caicos through Tuesday afternoon with continued life-threatening flooding.

Localized additional flash and urban flooding are possible in Puerto Rico.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Turks and Caicos

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana and the Ragged Islands

