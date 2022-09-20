Tropical wave with medium chance of development; Fiona becomes major hurricane

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists continue to track a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic Ocean and heading into the Caribbean Sea this week.

Right now it has a medium chance of development, but some global models are persistent in developing a storm and moving it into the northwest Caribbean early next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Meteorologists will monitor this should it develop. Any potential threat to the U.S. coastline would be more than a week away.

Possible tropical development.PNG

More Florida hurricane landfalls occur in October than in any other month, so it is the peak of the season for Floridians.

Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 3 storm, becoming the first major hurricane of the season, and is expected to become a Category 4 storm as it moves away from the Bahamas. Heavy rain continues for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Over the weekend it will be up near the Canadian Maritimes/Newfoundland.

An area in the middle of the Atlantic has a medium chance for development. It's expected to stay out to sea.

Scripps Only Content 2022