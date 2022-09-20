Tropical wave with medium chance of development; Fiona becomes major hurricane
WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists continue to track a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic Ocean and heading into the Caribbean Sea this week.
Right now it has a medium chance of development, but some global models are persistent in developing a storm and moving it into the northwest Caribbean early next week.
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide
Meteorologists will monitor this should it develop. Any potential threat to the U.S. coastline would be more than a week away.
More Florida hurricane landfalls occur in October than in any other month, so it is the peak of the season for Floridians.
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 3 storm, becoming the first major hurricane of the season, and is expected to become a Category 4 storm as it moves away from the Bahamas. Heavy rain continues for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Over the weekend it will be up near the Canadian Maritimes/Newfoundland.
An area in the middle of the Atlantic has a medium chance for development. It's expected to stay out to sea.
Scripps Only Content 2022