WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists monitor tropical wave
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists continue to track a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic Ocean and heading into the Caribbean Sea this week.
Right now it has a low chance of development, but some global models are persistent in developing a storm and moving it into the northwest Caribbean early next week.
We will monitor this should it develop. Any potential threat to the U.S. coastline would be more than a week away.
More Florida hurricane landfalls occur in October than in any other month, so it is the peak of the season for Floridians.
