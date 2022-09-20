WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists monitor tropical wave

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists continue to track a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic Ocean and heading into the Caribbean Sea this week.

Right now it has a low chance of development, but some global models are persistent in developing a storm and moving it into the northwest Caribbean early next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

We will monitor this should it develop. Any potential threat to the U.S. coastline would be more than a week away.

Possible tropical development.PNG

More Florida hurricane landfalls occur in October than in any other month, so it is the peak of the season for Floridians.

Scripps Only Content 2022