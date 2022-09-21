2 people injured after 2 vehicles crash, catch fire near Clewiston
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Two people are injured after a semi-truck and a pickup truck crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon near Clewiston, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 48000 block of North US Highway 27, near John Stretch Park.
Crews arrived at the scene and found both vehicles on fire with heavy black smoke visible from a distance.
Two patients were flown to a local trauma center. Their condition is unknown.
The cause of the crash and subsequent fire is under investigation.
