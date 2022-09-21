2 people injured after 2 vehicles crash, catch fire near Clewiston

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people are injured after a semi-truck and a pickup truck crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon near Clewiston, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 48000 block of North US Highway 27, near John Stretch Park.

Crews arrived at the scene and found both vehicles on fire with heavy black smoke visible from a distance.

Two patients were flown to a local trauma center. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash and subsequent fire is under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

First Alert Weather team monitoring tropical wave
Mulch fire continues to burn; 20 million gallons of water delivered
Hurricane Fiona moves over the Dominican Republic, no threat to Florida
Temple holding Rosh Hashanah for first time since COVID-19 in Boca Raton
Tropical wave with high chance of development

Latest News

Florida allocates $12M for 'transport of unauthorized aliens'
Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic in West Palm Beach
Deputy faces discipline after gun fired at Martin Co. school
Unicorn Children's Foundation helps people with disabilities register to vote