Deputies searching for St. Lucie County man missing after Uber ride

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man they say is on pretrial release and was last seen taking an Uber ride to a Fort Pierce location.

According to the sheriff's office, Kyle Perkins was last seen on Sept. 4 by his mother.

Deputies said Perkins took an Uber to the area of Seaway Drive in Fort Pierce using his mother's credit card.

Per the pretrial release, the man's last known location was in the area of Avenue H and US Highway 1.

Officials said Perkins left a note indicating he might commit suicide.

Anyone who knows about Kyle Perkins's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Etienne at 772-462-3602 or via email.

