Lake Worth Beach repeals 2 panhandling ordinances

The City of Lake Worth Beach is stepping back on two panhandling ordinances over concerns of litigation.

After a lot of comments and controversy in recent weeks, Lake Worth Beach city commissioners moved forward with repealing two panhandling ordinances during their meeting Tuesday night.

The first ordinance targeted so-called "right of way panhandling" which is commonly seen at the I-95 exit ramps by 6th and 10th Avenues in Lake Worth Beach.

The other ordinance banned so-called "aggressive panhandling," but law enforcement officers say it’s difficult to enforce.

"If there are cities that have these types of ordinances they just haven't been sued yet,” said Glen Torcivia, city attorney for Lake Worth Beach. “That's really the truth because every city that has been sued that we know about has lost.”

Torcivia says the ordinances would likely be struck down in federal court.

He also said similar ordinances have also been repealed in surrounding cities.

