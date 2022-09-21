Mike Norvell to Arizona State? Odds say yes

Would Mike Norvell leave Florida State to take a lateral job at Arizona State? The odds are in his favor, apparently.

An Arizona sportsbook surveyed the country to determine who should replace Herm Edwards, who parted ways with Arizona State after the Sun Devils got off to a 1-2 start to the season.

The top candidate polled was Florida State's current head coach.

According to BetArizona.com, the odds are at +250 that Norvell replaces Edwards as Arizona State's next head coach.

The odds, although hypothetical and not available for wagering, put Norvell slightly ahead of Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell (+300). Other top candidates, according to BetArizona.com, are BYU head coach Kalani Sitake (+400) and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold (+525).

BetArizona.com Odds for Next Arizona State Head Coach

Coach Current Job Odds Mike Norvell Florida State head coach +250 Jamey Chadwell Coastal Carolina head coach +300 Kalani Sitake BYU head coach +400 Lance Leipold Kansas head coach +525 Willie Fritz Tulane head coach +1150 Troy Calhoun Air Force head coach +1900 Craig Bohl Wyoming head coach +2400 Jeff Hafley Boston College head coach +3900 Bobby Hauck Montana head coach +4900 Urban Meyer Fox "Big Noon Football" pregame show +9900

Before becoming head coach at Memphis and later Florida State, Norvell served as Todd Graham's offensive coordinator at Arizona State from 2012-15.

In his first two seasons at Florida State, Norvell went 8-12 (he missed the 2020 game at Miami game after testing positive for COVID-19), but the Seminoles appear to be trending in the right direction entering Norvell's third year in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles are 3-0 and off to their best start since 2015. The likelihood that he would leave Florida State for a place that has no championship pedigree seems far-fetched at best, but in this new era of college football, nothing is for certain.

Norvell has not commented – or been asked – on whether there is any interest in the Arizona State job.

