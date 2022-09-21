President Joe Biden to speak in South Florida

Trip to South Florida will be Biden’s first since July 2021
President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on...
President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

President Joe Biden will visit South Florida next week.

The White House said Wednesday that Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale "to deliver remarks on his plan to lower health care costs and protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security."

Although Biden's trip is scheduled for Tuesday, the White House didn't specify when or where the president will speak.

It will be Biden's first trip to South Florida since July 2021, when he toured the collapse site of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside.

Biden will later travel to Orlando to attend a Democratic National Committee rally.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

First Alert Weather team monitoring tropical wave
South Florida sounds off on DeSantis’ relocation of migrants
Mulch fire continues to burn; 20 million gallons of water delivered
‘Caddyshack’ boat for sale by Stuart-based United Yacht Sales
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Deputies searching for St. Lucie County man missing after Uber ride
Mar-a-Lago overvalued by $664M, lawsuit against Trump claims
Why are Palm Beach County public school teachers leaving the profession?
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic