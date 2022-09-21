President Joe Biden to speak in South Florida

President Joe Biden will visit South Florida next week.

The White House said Wednesday that Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale "to deliver remarks on his plan to lower health care costs and protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security."

Although Biden's trip is scheduled for Tuesday, the White House didn't specify when or where the president will speak.

It will be Biden's first trip to South Florida since July 2021, when he toured the collapse site of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside.

Biden will later travel to Orlando to attend a Democratic National Committee rally.

Scripps Only Content 2022