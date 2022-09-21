Riviera Beach marching band gets big boost to perform in London

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Riviera Beach marching band received a big donation from an anonymous donor Tuesday.

The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band has been trying to raise enough money to fly to London for Band Week in June of 2023. They're the only community band in the country invited to the prestigious event.

The band received two checks amounting to $10,500. But the donor said she will give another $10,000 if someone else steps to the plate with the same amount.

The band needs to raise $50,000 by the end of the week to deposit the money for the trip to London next summer.

Last week, band members got a surprise from rapper Vanilla Ice who encouraged Palm Beach County residents to help the kids get to London.

If you want to help the Sounds of Success Marching Band, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

First Alert Weather team monitoring tropical wave
Mulch fire continues to burn; 20 million gallons of water delivered
Hurricane Fiona moves over the Dominican Republic, no threat to Florida
Temple holding Rosh Hashanah for first time since COVID-19 in Boca Raton
Tropical wave with high chance of development

Latest News

2 people injured after 2 vehicles crash, catch fire near Clewiston
Florida allocates $12M for 'transport of unauthorized aliens'
Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic in West Palm Beach
Deputy faces discipline after gun fired at Martin Co. school