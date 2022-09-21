Riviera Beach marching band gets big boost to perform in London

A Riviera Beach marching band received a big donation from an anonymous donor Tuesday.

The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band has been trying to raise enough money to fly to London for Band Week in June of 2023. They're the only community band in the country invited to the prestigious event.

The band received two checks amounting to $10,500. But the donor said she will give another $10,000 if someone else steps to the plate with the same amount.

The band needs to raise $50,000 by the end of the week to deposit the money for the trip to London next summer.

Last week, band members got a surprise from rapper Vanilla Ice who encouraged Palm Beach County residents to help the kids get to London.

If you want to help the Sounds of Success Marching Band, click here.

