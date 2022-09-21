Tua Tagovailoa named AFC offensive player of week

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the AFC’s offensive player of the week.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been named the AFC’s top offensive player after his six-touchdown performance in Miami’s 42-38 comeback win at Baltimore.

Tagovailoa completed 36-of-50 passes for 469 yards and six touchdowns – all of which were career highs.

The Dolphins rallied from 21 down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Ravens. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback and largest road comeback in team history.

Tagovailoa's six passing touchdowns tied a team record, while his 469 passing yards rank fourth in single-game team history.

This is the first such weekly award for the 2020 No. 5 overall pick. It's also the first time a Miami player has received the honor since now-retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2019.

Scripps Only Content 2022