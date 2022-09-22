Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.

Miguel Oduardo made his first appearance in court on Thursday after being arrested by police on Wednsday.

Police said Oduardo was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit when he crashed his truck into a motorcycle, killing the driver last November.

They said the victim Eric Brown of Boca Raton died after he was taken to the hospital.

According to Boca Raton police, Oduardo showed signs of being intoxicated on the night of crash. A police report said Oduardo’s eyes were red and glassy, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled like alcohol.

Oduardo admitted to police he had two Coronas at a friend’s house before he got behind the wheel, according to the report.

However, it took nearly a year before police could make an arrest, because they had to wait for DNA results from the Palm Beach County Sherrif’s Office to determine that Oduardo was in fact the driver behind the wheel.

Oduardo is being held on $50,000 bond.

