Boca Raton Middle school teacher fired for 'verbal and physical abuse'

A Boca Raton Community Middle School teacher was fired Wednesday for what the school district said were "inappropriate interactions" with students just one year on the job.

"School has many benefits. It should not be an intimidating place for anybody," said Lori Kaniek a student at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School.

This after math teacher Victor Lopez was reported to be flicking and shoving students at times, even putting them in chokeholds.

"I don't think any child should ever be touched, even in a joking manner. It definitely crosses the line. It could hurt a child," said Kaniek.

A school investigation led to 16 students reporting Lopez gave them nicknames that some say were insensitive to their appearances, such as 4-eyes, Oompa Loompa, and Bevis.

Twelve of the 16 students interviewed reported inappropriate physical contact.

Eight of the 16 students interviewed reported inappropriate comments and/or humor.

"A child probably doesn't feel comfortable speaking up and it puts them in a position where they have to against the teacher and that could affect their grades and success going forward," said Kaniek.

In an email to Palm Beach County Schools Lopez wrote:

"Honestly, the only thing I should be questioned on is my sarcasm. The difference this year is that I made the conscious effort to use methods that would make sure students felt safe, cared for and that I created an atmosphere where kids really wanted to learn...with an authentic feel to it. I teach middle schoolers. I love what I do. If I have to adjust, and not use social media or TV movie or meme usage of our time, then so be it. Trying to have fun with the kids and promoting a learning environment is my ultimate goal."

Lopez's termination is effective Oct. 18th unless he appeals in writing.

He begins an unpaid suspension on Thursday.

If he appeals, his suspension remains in effect until the appeals process is finished.

According to our news partners at the Palm Beach Post, this all comes after Lopez was suspended from Loggers' Run Middle School for reports of hitting students with a yardstick.

They said the Palm Beach County State Attorney chose not to prosecute and served a 10-day suspension.

