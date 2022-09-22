Deputies seek help in locating missing St. Lucie County teen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.
According to the sheriff's office, Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz, 16, is believed to be in the company of Nain Alejandro Iraias Ponce.
Officials said both individuals are from Fort Pierce.
Diaz was reported as a runaway and was last seen at her residence. She is a Westwood High School student but has not attended school this week, deputies said.
She is described as 4 foot 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Diaz was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket and gray sweat pants.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Isabel Diaz is asked to contact Detective Christine Lafleur at 772-462-3276.
