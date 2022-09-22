Earth, Wind & Fire, Big Boi to perform at 2023 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

From left; Verdine White, Ralph Johnson and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire perform at the Race to Erase MS drive-in event at the Rose Bowl, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif.
WPTV - Staff
Sep. 22, 2022
Earth, Wind & Fire is among the headliners scheduled to perform at next year's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.

The four-day music festival, often referred to as the "Coachella of the East Coast," announced its dates and lineup Thursday.

Next year's festival will take place March 2-5 at Sunshine Grove.

Rapper Big Boi performs after a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Other acts scheduled to perform include Outkast's Big Boi, the Dirty Heads, Goose and Odesza.

Tickets are now on sale. Prices start at $329 for a four-day pass. Click here for the complete lineup and to purchase tickets.

