Have you seen Jenna Jowers?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A "Purple Alert" has been issued for a missing Delray Beach woman who is believed to be dealing with mental health issues.

According to Delray Beach police, Jenna Jowers was last seen with her grandmother Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at a Target store located on Linton Boulevard, near Interstate 95.

Police said Jowers left the area alone.

She was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark hoodie, a Marlins hat and sunglasses.

Jowers is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She currently has brown eyes and her hair is currently bleached blonde. She also has a tattoo of a cross on her right wrist.

Anyone who locates Jenna Jowers is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7888.

