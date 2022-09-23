2 dogs safely recovered after SUV stolen in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police said Friday that a stolen SUV, which had two dogs inside, was recovered with the animals safely inside.

Investigators said the incident occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday when the owner of an SUV walked into a CVS on Northeast Sixth Avenue for a few minutes, leaving her vehicle running with her two dogs inside.

Police said a man jumped into her vehicle and took off.

Authorities said a possible suspect was located Thursday night without the vehicle and dogs.

However, Friday morning, the SUV and dogs were located near a Starbucks in Boynton Beach at Woolbright Road and South Federal Highway.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted to retrieve her dogs, a Great Dane and Chihuahua, which are in good health.

Police said the suspect was taken for a mental health evaluation.

Charges against him are pending for grand theft auto and grand theft.

