Fort Pierce launches home purchase assistance programs

If you are looking to purchase a home but having trouble financially, the city of Fort Pierce is offering help.

The city's home purchase assistance program can help fund home purchases of eligible applicants.

Officials announced Friday that there is a fund of $960,000 dedicated to the initiative and will continue until all of the funds run out.

The home purchase must be within the Fort Pierce city limits.

The City of Fort Pierce’s Grants announces the Home Purchase Assistance Program to begin accepting applications on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM For additional information, please contact: 772-467-3161 or GrantsAdministration@cityoffortpierce.com pic.twitter.com/d1sumdCIJT — City of Fort Pierce (@Ft_Pierce) September 23, 2022

If you are looking to apply, applications open Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.

Applications will be available online and can be accessed by clicking here.

Click here for additional program information and required documents needed for application submittal.

All applicants are required to attend a virtual mandatory orientation prior to submitting an application. Those interested may register by clicking here beginning Oct. 5.

In-person orientation will be held on Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the River Walk Center.

