Fort Pierce launches home purchase assistance programs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you are looking to purchase a home but having trouble financially, the city of Fort Pierce is offering help.

The city's home purchase assistance program can help fund home purchases of eligible applicants.

Officials announced Friday that there is a fund of $960,000 dedicated to the initiative and will continue until all of the funds run out.

The home purchase must be within the Fort Pierce city limits.

If you are looking to apply, applications open Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.

Applications will be available online and can be accessed by clicking here.

Click here for additional program information and required documents needed for application submittal.

All applicants are required to attend a virtual mandatory orientation prior to submitting an application. Those interested may register by clicking here beginning Oct. 5.

In-person orientation will be held on Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the River Walk Center.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tropical Depression 9 could become Category 3 hurricane
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic
Boca Raton teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
Former athletic director acquitted of stealing from school wants to keep job
Trump’s golf club in Jupiter named in business fraud lawsuit

Latest News

Man caught on camera holding cellphone under woman's dress at Walmart
Worker on front-end loader hits, kills Florida deputy
Tropical Depression 9 could become Category 3 hurricane
2 dogs safely recovered after SUV stolen in Delray Beach