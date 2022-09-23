Man caught on camera holding cellphone under woman's dress at Walmart
A man was caught on camera placing a cellphone underneath a woman's dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale. Now Broward Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help finding him.
The incident occurred Sept. 9 at the Walmart at 7900 W. McNab Road.
Surveillance video shows a woman in a floral dress browsing in the cosmetic aisle of the store when a man wearing an old Florida Marlins cap is seen bending down and extending his arm under the woman's dress, holding a cellphone.
Detectives believe the man, identified as Ciano Brown, 30, used his cellphone to record video or take pictures up the woman's dress.
A warrant has been issued for Brown's arrest. He faces one count of video voyeurism.
Investigators said Brown was arrested on the same charge in Miami-Dade County last year.
Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call BSO detectives at 954-722-5800 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
