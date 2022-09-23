Tropical Depression 9 could become Category 3 hurricane

Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning over the central Caribbean Sea and is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Hermine later today.

The latest models push the system into the northern Caribbean Sea during the weekend and then toward Cuba and the west coast of Florida early next week potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.

At this point, everyone in South Florida is under the cone of uncertainty for Wednesday.

According to the 11 a.m. Friday forecast from the National Hurricane Center, the depression currently has winds of 35 mph and moving west, northwest at 14 mph.

The latest models show a hurricane could come ashore on the west coast of Florida near Fort Myers on Wednesday at 8 a.m. with winds of 115 mph.

"The cone is 200 miles wide, so it could easily shift off to the west or to the east," WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist Steve Villanueva said. "If it takes a more southern track, our winds would be considerably stronger. If it takes the northern track, our winds will be weaker."

