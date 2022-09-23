Tropical Depression 9 forms with Florida in expected path
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tropical Depression 9 has formed over the central Caribbean Sea. It's projected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Hermine sometime Friday.
The latest models push the system into the northern Caribbean Sea during the weekend and then towards Cuba and Florida early next week.
Tropical Depression 9 is currently projected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before reaching Florida.
At this point, everyone in South Florida is under the cone of uncertainty for Wednesday.
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide
Hurricane Fiona
- Fiona currently passing just west of Bermuda as a Cat 4 storm
- Hurricane warning issued for Bermuda
- Landfall likely in Eastern Nova Scotia tomorrow/Saturday as post-tropical storm but packing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall
Tropical Storm Gaston
- Tropical storm conditions in western Azores today and heavy rainfall
- Up to 2-6"
Invest 99-L
- Broad low in the eastern Atlantic
- Even if it does develop it will stay away from the U.S.
Invest 90-L
- Near coast of Africa
- Tropical depression could form in the next day or so
Scripps Only Content 2022