Tropical Depression 9 forms with Florida in expected path

Tropical Depression 9 has formed over the central Caribbean Sea. It's projected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Hermine sometime Friday.

The latest models push the system into the northern Caribbean Sea during the weekend and then towards Cuba and Florida early next week.

Tropical Depression 9 is currently projected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before reaching Florida.

At this point, everyone in South Florida is under the cone of uncertainty for Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Nine has formed and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Hermine sometime today.

At this point, everyone in South Florida under the cone of uncertainty Wednesday.

Hurricane Fiona

Fiona currently passing just west of Bermuda as a Cat 4 storm

Hurricane warning issued for Bermuda

Landfall likely in Eastern Nova Scotia tomorrow/Saturday as post-tropical storm but packing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall

Tropical Storm Gaston

Tropical storm conditions in western Azores today and heavy rainfall

Up to 2-6"

Invest 99-L

Broad low in the eastern Atlantic

Even if it does develop it will stay away from the U.S.



Invest 90-L

Near coast of Africa

Tropical depression could form in the next day or so

