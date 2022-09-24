Florida's price gouging hotline activated as Tropical Storm Ian approaches

Florida's Price Gouging Hotline has been activated with Tropical Storm Ian approaching the state.

The activation comes after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 24 counties.

In areas covered by the state of emergency, Floridians can report instances of severe price increases on items needed to prepare for the storm, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, equipment and storm-related services.

The state of emergency for Tropical Storm Ian is declared for the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie.

You can report price gouging to the Florida Attorney General's Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM.

