South Florida Water Management District prepare for storm impacts

The uncertain weather is bringing the risk of flooding into South Florida’s canals and drainage systems.

"We do get a lot of flooding in the area," said Preston Kuhlmann, Lake Worth Beach resident. "We’ve had water up to our doors."

Kuhlmann has lived through 11 years of rainfall and flooding in the Art District of Lake Worth Beach. He said sometimes the water backs on the streets in front of his home.

And looking ahead to the threat of heavy tropical rain, the storm drains on Kuhlmann’s block are expected to fill up.

"We’ll be monitoring the weather and we’ll start preparing this canal to receive that rainwater," said Drew Bartlett, executive director of the South Florida Water Management District.

They plan to release water from the canals to make room for the potential rainfall and they're asking everyone to look for any problems that can lead to flooding.

"If you see loose debris anywhere that can blow into the storm drain, move it to a secure location so it won’t do that," said Bartlett. "When you see street flooding, it’s because the storm drains aren’t performing perfectly."

The good news, he said, is water management officials are prepared.

"We’re going to be ready," said Bartlett. "Our storm teams are already mobilized making sure we’re ready for this storm."

