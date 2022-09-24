St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter

Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now.

The county urges citizens to pre-register early and do not wait until shelters open.

The special needs shelter is located at the Halvert L. Fenn Center at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.

Scripps Only Content 2022