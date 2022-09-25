Biden approves Florida's emergency declaration ahead of Ian

President Joe Biden on Saturday night approved Florida's emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

The White House ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Ian.

Biden's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

Ian Track

The action has "the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe."

This includes the counties of Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

A statement from the White House said that FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

The approval comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the entire state.

Scripps Only Content 2022