Biden postpones Florida trip because of Tropical Storm Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday will be postponed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian.

Biden was set to make two stops in the Sunshine State, one in Fort Lauderdale and another in Orlando.

Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane and make landfall somewhere on the west coast of Florida next week.

The president was supposed to visit Fort Lauderdale "to deliver remarks on his plan to lower health care costs and protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security."

It was set to be Biden's first trip to South Florida since July 2021, when he toured the collapse site of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside.

Biden, Democratic officials and voters were also scheduled to rally together next week at a Democratic National Committee event in Central Florida.

The event in Orlando was meant to galvanize voters ahead of November's midterm elections.

It's unclear when the president's visit to Florida will be rescheduled.

