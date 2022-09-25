Florida Purple Alert issued for missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach.

Leundrea Mathis, 29, was last seen walking from the 800 block of Brandon Prescott Lane on Sunday around noon.

She was wearing light colored jeans, a tan t-shirt worn off the shoulder, with her hair in a bun.

Mathis has a tattoo of a cross on her neck and a flower on her foot.

West Palm Beach police say she is not familiar with the area.

If you see her or know where she is, call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 and mention case # 14987.

A Florida Purple Alert is issued to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not related to substance abuse; or a combination of any of these and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm.

