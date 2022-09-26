4 more years of 'Shula Bowl:' FAU, FIU ink non-conference series

The "Shula Bowl" will not be discontinued when Florida Atlantic departs Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference.

Florida Atlantic and Florida International announced Monday that the rivalry will be played for at least another four seasons.

Both schools agreed to a four-game non-conference series beginning in 2024, which is the first year FAU will play an AAC schedule.

The Owls will host FIU in 2024 and 2026, while the Panthers will host in 2025 and 2027.

"We are happy to be able to continue the history and tradition of the 'Shula Bowl' through this series," FAU athletic director Brian White said in a statement. "The culture of sports and football in South Florida is important and the 'Shula Bowl' game is a meaningful piece to that. Geographic proximity helps drive fan interest in college sports nationally and certainly here in South Florida. With all these factors combined, we believe this series is great for our student-athletes and our fans."

FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (center) celebrates with his teammates after the Owls defeated rival FIU 58-21, Oct. 2, 2021, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

White said last year that he hoped FAU and FIU would continue to play annually, but the game was in doubt after FIU was left behind in the AAC expansion race. The AAC also added Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA.

FAU will host FIU on Sept. 14, 2024, and Sept. 19, 2026. FIU's home games will take place Sept. 13, 2025, and Sept. 18, 2027.

The 2024 game will be the first between the schools in different conferences.

"We are very excited to continue the terffic rivalry with Florida Atlantic," FIU athletic director Scott Carr said. "Rivalries are critically important in college football and we're thrilled to continue the tradition of the 'Shula Bowl.'"

The game is named in honor of the late Don Shula, who coached the Miami Dolphins for 26 seasons.

FAU is 15-4 all-time against the Panthers and has won five straight in the series, including a 58-21 victory in Boca Raton last year.

