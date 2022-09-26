All Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast public schools closed Wednesday

All public schools in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties will be closed over the coming days because of thethreat of Hurricane Ian.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

The School District of Palm Beach County said all district-operated schools and offices, along with all after-school activities, including sports, school meetings, and leases, are canceled on Wednesday.

A decision regarding closures beyond Wednesday is under consideration, and that information will be shared with parents and staff members.

"We have been watching Hurricane Ian closely before making our decision to close schools," Superintendent Mike Burke said in a written statement to WPTV. "While Palm Beach County is not currently included in the National Hurricane Center's probability cone, hazardous conditions in our area may occur. I will continue to work closely with emergency managers and make timely decisions in the best interest of our students and staff."

As for Tuesday, all Palm Beach County public schools are open as normal, and aftercare programs will remain open through 6 p.m. All extracurricular activities, athletics, evening leases, and evening adult education classes are canceled.

"We have been watching Hurricane Ian closely before making our decision to close schools," Superintendent Mike Burke said in a written statement to WPTV. "While Palm Beach County is not currently included in the National Hurricane Center’s probability cone, hazardous conditions in our area may occur. I will continue to work closely with emergency managers and make timely decisions in the best interest of our students and staff."

The district, at this point, is not opening any school-based shelters.

Because of inclement weather and difficult travel conditions, the School District of Palm Beach County has canceled a College and Career Fair that was scheduled for Wednesday at the South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach.

The event has been rescheduled for Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

MARTIN COUNTY

The Martin County School District said all district-operated schools and facilities will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition, all extracurricular activities, events, athletics, and other programs have been canceled on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

After-school care will operate as normal on Tuesday. However, families are encouraged to pick their children up as soon as possible.

Martin County public schools will not be opening as shelters at this time.

🌀EYE ON THE STORM🌀



HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: 9/27/22 - 12:20 p.m.



All @MCSDFlorida -operated schools and facilities will be closed September 28 and 29, 2022.



View the latest information: https://t.co/b8d3gW3CjG#ALLINMartin👊 pic.twitter.com/AvBpBkxTqS — Martin County School District (@MCSDFlorida) September 27, 2022

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

All St. Lucie County public schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The district anticipates it will reopen on Friday.

All school-based after-school activities in St. Lucie County will continue as planned on Tuesday.

In addition, St. Lucie Public Schools has canceled its annual College Fair, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.

The event has not been rescheduled yet.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

The School District of Indian River County will close all schools and cancel all extracurricular activities on Wednesday and Thursday.

The district will make a decision by 12 p.m. Thursday about whether schools will reopen on Friday.

The Indian River County Emergency Management Department will decide if any school-based shelters will open. Should shelters open, all impacted employees assigned to serve in shelters will be notified.

Hurricane Ian Update. Please remember to check our website at https://t.co/lwAGvkTMe6, & click the "Weather Update" page in the gallery to access up to date information posted in collaboration with our IRC Emergency Services Department. pic.twitter.com/GlbacBdCiJ — Indian River Schools (@IRCSchools) September 27, 2022

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

Okeechobee County public schools will also be closed on Wednesday.

Dylan Tedders, the assistant superintendent of the Okeechobee County School District, said all schools remain open Tuesday.

However, because tropical storm force winds are expected late Tuesday, the district is canceling school on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

School district leaders will evaluate all factors before making a decision about school for Thursday.

Elsewhere in South Florida, Miami-Dade Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday.

