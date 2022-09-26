Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information.

Schools

Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday.

All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University have been canceled through the end of the week.

Other Tampa Bay area college cancellations include Hillsborough Community, St. Petersburg College and the University of Tampa. St. Leo University, a private Catholic institution in St. Leo, has moved to online instruction for the remainder of the week.

Zoos

Zoo Miami will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

ZooTampa will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach found, police say
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
7,000 National Guard members ready to respond to storm emergencies in Florida
Trump’s golf club in Jupiter named in business fraud lawsuit

Latest News

Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
9/11 survivors fight changes to health care program
Okeechobee County School District cancels school for Wednesday
Shooting in Pahokee sends 2 men to hospital