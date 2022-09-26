Cancellations, closures, postponements: concerts, football games and more

Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information.

Entertainment

Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend, including a performance at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre. The new shows will be held Nov. 2 in Estero, Nov. 4 in West Palm Beach and Nov. 5 in Tampa. All tickets from the original shows will be honored.

The Lynyrd Skynyrd concert, originally scheduled for Thursday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, has been rescheduled for Oct. 16. All tickets from the originally scheduled performance will be honored.

Ports

Tampa International Airport was suspending operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Schools

All public schools and district offices in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties will be closed Wednesday. Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River County schools will be closed Thursday as well.

The School District of Palm Beach County's College and Career Fair, originally scheduled for Wednesday at the South Florida Fairgrounds, has been rescheduled for Nov. 1.

The St. Lucie County school job fair, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled.

Miami-Dade Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

All American Heritage Schools in Palm Beach and Broward counties will be closed Wednesday. Boca Raton Christian School, Berean Christian School, and Sacred Heart Catholic School will be closed Wednesday.

All Palm Beach State College campuses will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed on Wednesday. All in-person classes and online classes scheduled at these times are cancelled.

Indian River State College will be closed to employees, students, and visitors starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. All classes, including online classes, and campus events are canceled. The college will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday.

All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University have been canceled through the end of the week. Classes at the University of Central Florida and University of Florida will be canceled beginning Wednesday through the end of the week.

Other Tampa Bay area college cancellations include Hillsborough Community, St. Petersburg College and the University of Tampa. St. Leo University, a private Catholic institution in St. Leo, has moved to online instruction for the remainder of the week.

Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have relocated to South Florida for practice this week while waiting out the storm.

The Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes and Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

Florida State has its homecoming game Saturday against Wake Forest. Although classes have been canceled at the Tallahassee campus, the football game remain unchanged at this time.

Florida's home football game against Eastern Washington has been rescheduled for Sunday at noon. It was initially scheduled to be played 24 hours earlier.

South Florida's football game against East Carolina, originally scheduled to be played Saturday in Tampa, will instead be played at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

The Special Olympics swim meet scheduled for this weekend in Indian River County has been canceled.

Zoos

Zoo Miami will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

ZooTampa will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

