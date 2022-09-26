Cancellations, closures, postponements: Luke Bryan concerts rescheduled and more

Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information.

Entertainment

Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend, including a performance at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre. The new shows will be held Nov. 2 in Estero, Nov. 4 in West Palm Beach and Nov. 5 in Tampa. All tickets from the original shows will be honored.

Ports

Tampa International Airport was suspend operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Schools

Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday.

The St. Lucie County school job fair, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled, but schools remain open.

All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University have been canceled through the end of the week. Classes at the University of Central Florida and University of Florida will be canceled beginning Wednesday through the end of the week.

Other Tampa Bay area college cancellations include Hillsborough Community, St. Petersburg College and the University of Tampa. St. Leo University, a private Catholic institution in St. Leo, has moved to online instruction for the remainder of the week.

Although classes are in session for Palm Beach County public schools, all extracurricular activities for Tuesday have been canceled. The school district's college fair, originally scheduled for Wednesday at the South Florida Fairgrounds, has been rescheduled for Nov. 1.

Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have relocated to South Florida for practice this week while waiting out the storm.

Florida State and Florida have home football games Saturday. Although classes have been canceled at those campuses, the games remain unchanged at this time.

Zoos

Zoo Miami will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

ZooTampa will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

