FSU, UCF, USF cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida State University, the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida are closing ahead of Hurricane Ian.

All classes at the University of South Florida in Tampa will be closed through Thursday to "allow for students to make any necessary preparations or travel ahead of the storm."

The university will remain open Monday for employees, but all campuses will begin closing Tuesday.

Residence halls and residential dining facilities at the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses will remain open.

Hillsborough Community College and St. Petersburg College will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Florida State University in Tallahassee announced Monday that all classes will be canceled starting Tuesday through the rest of the week.

Although the homecoming parade and all homecoming activities have been postponed, Saturday's football game between the No. 23 Seminoles and No. 22 Wake Forest is still scheduled to be played Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The University of Central Florida in Orlando announced Monday that classes will canceled beginning Wednesday through Friday.

Administrators at the University of Florida in Gainesville and the University of North Florida in Jacksonville were continuing to monitor the forecast Monday before making a decision regarding the rest of the week.

