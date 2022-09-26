Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm.

Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and delays, but that may change this week.

Airlines report they are moving several planes from Florida to hubs like Charlotte and Atlanta to protect their jetliners.

At PBIA, that may result in more flight cancelations or delays as the storm nears Florida.

Some airlines are emailing and texting passengers to notify them that they can change their flights without fees, allowing them to change their plans before or after the storm.

American Airlines passenger Janet Kastl already extended her stay but was headed back to Seattle ahead of Hurricane Ian.

"I was going to leave last week, and the push alert simply said they were expecting weather and the flight could be delayed or canceled or rescheduled," Kastl said.

WPTV talked with a travel agent who said passengers who have their flights canceled because of the storm may have a difficult time finding a flight out of town.

